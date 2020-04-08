Search

Coronavirus outbreak: Pune reports five COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours, tally 13

Published: Apr 08, 2020, 18:23 IST | ANI | Mumbai

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,194 cases on Wednesday

This picture has been used for representational purpose only


Five deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Pune in the last 24 hours, said Shekhar Gaikwad, Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday. With this, the city tally of COVID-19 related deaths rose to 13.

On Monday, relatives of two deceased refused to accept bodies, so PMC workers performed their last rites, Gaikwad further added.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,194 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases, while 401 people have recovered/discharged.

