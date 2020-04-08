Coronavirus outbreak: Pune reports five COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours, tally 13

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Five deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Pune in the last 24 hours, said Shekhar Gaikwad, Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday. With this, the city tally of COVID-19 related deaths rose to 13.

Three more #COVID19 positive deaths reported in Pune today. Death toll rises to 16 in Pune, of which 8 deaths have been reported today: Health officials, Pune #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

On Monday, relatives of two deceased refused to accept bodies, so PMC workers performed their last rites, Gaikwad further added.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,194 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases, while 401 people have recovered/discharged.

