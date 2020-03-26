Coronavirus Outbreak: Quarantined Italian nurse kills self over fear of infecting others

A 34-year-old Italian nurse working on the front lines of the pandemic committed suicide out of fear of being tested positive for the coronavirus. She was terrified that she would infect others as well.

Daniela Trezzi had been under stress with the thought that she was spreading the virus while treating patients at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza in Lombardy, said a report in The Daily Mail. She was working in the ICU, and was then quarantined. The National Federation of Nurses expressed their pain over the death of a fellow nurse.

The federation said, "Each of us has chosen this profession for good and, unfortunately, also for bad: we are nurses," the federation said. The general manager of San Gerardo hospital, Mario Alparone, said that Daniela had been at home and sick since March 10, and that 'she was not under surveillance'.

In India, the number has soared to over 600 while nearly 10 deaths have been reported so far.

