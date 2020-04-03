Coronavirus outbreak: Taj Hotels in Mumbai open doors to BMC's doctors and nurses

After providing complimentary meals to Covid-19 patients and health staff of Mumbai's government hospitals, the Tata Group has now started providing accomodation to the civic doctors and nurses, who are in the forefront of the battle against Covid-19 in Mumbai. In what can be called a heartfelt gesture, The Taj Group of Hotels in Mumbai opened its doors to the health workers of BMC. The BMC health staff are being accommodated at the Taj Land Ends in Bandra and the Taj President in Coloba. The initiative started around four days ago and Taj Hotels are accommodating as many doctors and nurses as per requirements, a BMC official confirmed.

The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis.

Thank you so much Hon. Ratan Tata (@RNTata2000) Ji Tata Group (@TataCompanies) for your generous contributions. pic.twitter.com/2Os08k5k1Y — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 3, 2020

Ratan Tata announced Rs 500 crore and Tata Sons announced Rs 1500 crore help to fight Covid19. The Taj Group of Hotels has been providing meal comprised salad, dal-rice, sabzi to the health workers and migrant workers. Now additionally, the Group opened its five start hotel rooms to the health workers who are in the forefront of the battle against coronavirus. "It is a nice gesture from the Tata Group. There is no particular number for accomodation, they are providing rooms as per our requirement. We are sending them a list of doctors and nurses who need lodging and they are accommodating them," said one officer from the health department of BMC.

Many doctors and nurses stay far away from the city and have to travel by bus or other vehicles. It will help them to cut the travel time and rest as much as they can.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates