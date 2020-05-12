Coronavirus Outbreak: Ratan Tata posts message encouraging entrepreneurs to 'adapt and create'

As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by the government due to its outbreak has posed as a huge challenge for the economy. Amidst such a distressing time, business magnate Ratan Tata has posted a note for entrepreneurs, encouraging them to ‘adapt and create’, in order to overcome the challenges posed due to the deadly virus, that has infected millions of people across the globe and claimed scores of lives.

In his recent post on his Instagram page, the chairman emeritus of the Tata Sons said that he is confident that entrepreneurs will be able to rise above the challenges and come up with ways “to enable new or modified enterprises that would be the benchmarks of tomorrow.”

Tata started the post saying, “In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed far sightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist.” He said that he hopes entrepreneurs will be able to find other ways to build a product, run a company and run operations in a better way that will help them with an outcome to emerge out of the crisis. He also predicted that the current crisis will help entrepreneurs ‘adapt and create’ to overcome the challenges.

The post shared on Instagram on Monday morning garnered more than 7.6 lakhs likes with tons of comments from followers thanking him for his kind words of encouragement.

A user said, “Adapting and then finding new possibilities at this time is most important.” Another user said, “Just have one word for you sir #respect!” One more user said, “Thank you for being the legend that you are”.

This is the first time Tata has posted about the economy since the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak was imposed.

