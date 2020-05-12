Coronavirus Outbreak: Ratan Tata posts message encouraging entrepreneurs to 'adapt and create'
The Tata Sons chairman emeritus said in his Instagram post that he is confident entrepreneurs will come up with ways 'to enable new or modified enterprises that would be the benchmarks of tomorrow'
As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by the government due to its outbreak has posed as a huge challenge for the economy. Amidst such a distressing time, business magnate Ratan Tata has posted a note for entrepreneurs, encouraging them to ‘adapt and create’, in order to overcome the challenges posed due to the deadly virus, that has infected millions of people across the globe and claimed scores of lives.
In his recent post on his Instagram page, the chairman emeritus of the Tata Sons said that he is confident that entrepreneurs will be able to rise above the challenges and come up with ways “to enable new or modified enterprises that would be the benchmarks of tomorrow.”
Tata started the post saying, “In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed far sightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist.” He said that he hopes entrepreneurs will be able to find other ways to build a product, run a company and run operations in a better way that will help them with an outcome to emerge out of the crisis. He also predicted that the current crisis will help entrepreneurs ‘adapt and create’ to overcome the challenges.
View this post on Instagram
In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed far sightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today. I hope that the ability to find another way to build a product, run a company, run operations a better way, will emerge as an outcome of the current crisis. I won’t downplay the challenges and the difficulties embedded in these current times. But my confidence remains high in the inventive nature and the creativity of entrepreneurs today who will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be the benchmarks of tomorrow. It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create.
The post shared on Instagram on Monday morning garnered more than 7.6 lakhs likes with tons of comments from followers thanking him for his kind words of encouragement.
A user said, “Adapting and then finding new possibilities at this time is most important.” Another user said, “Just have one word for you sir #respect!” One more user said, “Thank you for being the legend that you are”.
This is the first time Tata has posted about the economy since the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak was imposed.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe