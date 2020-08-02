Coronavirus outbreak: Record 57,117 new COVID-19 cases in India within 24 hrs

A tailor in Kolkata stitches face masks at his shop, which has been converted into a manufacturing unit during Unlock 3.0 in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Pic/PTI

India witnessed a record daily jump of 57,117 new Coronavirus cases on Saturday apart from 764 deaths, even as its total tally neared 17 lakh. So far, 16,95,988 cases have been reported in India, of which 36,511 patients have succumbed, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The Ministry said that 10,94,374 patients had recovered till now, including 36,559 who were discharged from quarantine centres or hospitals in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 64.54 per cent.

A total of 5,65,103 patients are still undergoing treatment. As many as 16 states and UTs have a recovery rate more than the national average. Highest numbers of recovered patients are in Delhi, Haryana, Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The government said that samples tested for Coronavirus up to July 31 totalled 1,93,58,659.

Police HQ shut

The Kerala Police headquarters has been closed for Saturday and Sunday after three cases were reported on the premises, official sources said.

An official, on the condition of anonymity, said that though the HQ was to remain closed in normal course on the weekend, it was decided to use the two days to sanitise the complex that has over 650 staff.

"For these two days, only the very bare minimum staff will report for work so that the sanitisation can be completed quickly. From Monday onwards, things will be back to normal," said the official.

Second survey in Delhi

A fresh serological survey for COVID-19 began in the national capital on Saturday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "It's a technical process and will be conducted across the capital. We want to find out the change since the last survey."

The last survey, conducted in June, had shown 22.86 per cent of the 21,387 people surveyed had developed anti-bodies against COVID-19. It also indicated that this percentage of the population was infected and had recovered.

Under the new survey, 150 teams will collect around 15,000 blood samples between August 1 and August 5 as per the Health Department guidelines. It's aimed at enumerating people who must have developed IgG (Immunoglobulin G) anti-bodies, indicating their exposure to the infection.

Air India in fifth phase

National carrier Air India on Saturday commenced the fifth phase of the 'Vande Bharat Mission'.

Accordingly, the airline is expected to operate close to 700 flights between India and at least 53 countries during this phase, airline sources said.

In the fourth phase till July 30, the airline had operated 617 flights to bring back around 1,10,383 passengers.

According to sources, the airline along with its subsidiary Air India Express, is expected to repatriate more than 1.2 lakh passengers from these 53 countries in the fifth phase.

MP minister cleans women's toilet

Infuriated over the condition of a toilet used by female employees in a state government office building in Gwalior, MP Energy Minister Pradyuman Tomar decided to set an example in public hygiene—or put officials to shame—and proceeded to clean it. Tomar had gone to Moti Mahal building on Friday to discuss some issues with the Divisional Commissioner. While returning, some women employees complained to Tomar that the toilet reserved for them in the office building was not cleaned regularly and they were thus inconvenienced. Tomar inspected the toilets and found them dirty. He ordered the officials to bring toilet cleaner and proceeded to clean these himself.

