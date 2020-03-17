Coronavirus outbreak: Sanjay Gandhi National Park shuts for visitors from today

Taking into consideration the large number of people that might visit the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Vasai, the park authorities will be closing them for visitors from today, in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Karnala Bird Sanctuary near Panvel and Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary in Shahpur might also be closed. Officials said all tiger reserves, national parks and sanctuaries in Maharashtra will be closed till March 31.

Chief Conservator of Forest and Park Director Anwar Ahmed said, "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, SGNP will remain closed for everybody (including morning walkers) till March 31." The Kanheri caves in the park will also be closed. As theatres, malls, gyms and swimming pools are closed, park authorities felt that more people might come to SGNP and in order to prevent this they decided to close it. Events organised by the Nature Interpretation Centre at SGNP have been suspended till March 31.

More than 3,000 people visit SGNP on a daily basis and during the weekend, the number goes up. According to Forest Department officials, because of closure, the park will lose revenue of upto R3.5 lakh on average per day.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates