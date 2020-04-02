Coronavirus Outbreak: Second case in Dharavi as 52-year-old BMC employee tests positive

A 52-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. While he resides in Worli, he was posted at Dharavi for cleaning, a BMC official said.

He added the worker developed symptoms and was asked to get tested. While his condition is stable, his family and 23 other colleagues have been quarantined.

Dharavi is one of Asia’s biggest slums. A Covid-19 positive case who was detected on Wednesday died at Sion later that day, ward officials confirmed. The patient was a resident of an SRA building which the BMC has now locked down and stamped the hands of its quarantined residents. The BMC is in search of his contacts and the eight people of his family have been quarantined, civic sources said. The 56-year-old patient was rushed to Sion hospital owing to respiratory issues, said a civic official. The BMC is, therefore, screening the staff at Sion hospital too. The patient, a first from Dharavi, has claimed no travel history.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 338, a health official said. Till Wednesday, 335 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported from the state. Mumbai has so far recorded deaths of 13 coronavirus patients. The state capital also has the highest number of coronavirus patients at 181, while Pune district has 50 cases.

