Coronavirus outbreak: Senior cop to the rescue to policemen's families

Bosses in the city could take a leaf out of the book of north region additional commissioner of police. Knowing exactly how stressed out the force has been while enforcing the lockdown, Additional CP Dilip Sawant has started a phone service for policemen's families.

A special mobile number has been circulated among the force and will have someone on call 24x7. Policemen's families who need anything, right from food to medicine call simply call on this number and a police team will help them.

Sawant said, "We have deployed some officers and formed a separate team who will only work to help police families in this crisis." He added, "I was seeing that policemen were constantly on the road every day since the lockdown was announced and realised their families were helpless. I was also hearing that most families were unable to access food, medicines and other essentials. That is why I started this new mobile service. We started this service on Sunday and have received a tremendous response till now."

He said the team drops off essentials to the families at their homes. "We have been receiving calls for groceries, medicines, etc and are providing this service 24x7. Last night, a police family called to say they were unable to get wheat in the area, so we got it delivered to them. We also received a message from the pregnant wife of a policeman who needed help with groceries," Sawant added.

Sawant said all leave of the police personnel had been cancelled as the entire force was deployed on the roads during the lockdown. "All holidays have been cancelled and it is mandatory to work during this crisis. Families who need medicine can send their prescriptions through whatsapp and the medicines are delivered to them," Sawant said.

