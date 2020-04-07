Coronavirus outbreak: Seven deaths take Mumbai toll to 43, cases at 526

Mumbai reported seven more deaths related to novel Coronavirus on Monday, taking the total toll in the city to 43. The number of confirmed cases jumped to 526 in city and 611 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, said the state health department officials.

Of the seven deaths reported on Monday, one patient died on Monday, two died on April 5, while three died on April 4. All of them had other ailments, including diabetes, kidney problems and hypertension, and no history of international travel. The deceased included a 30-year-old Nalasopara resident who was nine months pregnant.

BMC said a 40-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman tested positive in Kurla on Monday. But, neither had been abroad or met anyone who had tested positive.

NCP leader Sachin Ahir told mid-day that five more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Malad and in G South ward, including a 55-year-old woman who lives in a BDD chawl. "She has been shifted to Kasturba and we are concerned about the people who live on the same floor and used the common toilet," he said.

Across state, the cases rose to 868 with officials recording 120 new ones and the death toll rose to 52, health department official said. Till date, 66 patients have been discharged.

Health officials said 78 per cent of the patients who died had other serious ailments and 60 per cent of them were senior citizens. More than 70 per cent of the deaths are of male patients.

A civic official said the teams comprising health officials have screened around 15 lakh people and were able to identify 665 contacts who were tested. Of them 130 had tested positive.

According to officials, multiple cases have been reported from densely populated areas over the past few days and the civic body has not been able trace the source of the infection for most of them. Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Rais Shaikh said 12 members of a family had tested positive in a chawl.

