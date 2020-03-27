Coronavirus outbreak: Shaheen Haidar Azam returns police protection for safety of people

The Ex-Chairman (Minister of State Status) Shaheen Haidar Azam of Maulana Azad minorities’ financial development corporation and Mumbai BJP wise president has returned his security (police guard) so that the Mumbai Police gets additional police personnel who can be deployed in the city to protect the people during the lockdown for the COVID-19 epidemic. By doing this, he has started a unique initiative, now time come for other politician industrialists, actors and others who have got police portions, whether they are going to remove or reduced the guards number were posted in their security need to see.

The Maharashtra government has provided Azam two police guard when he was on the above post, but since the government change and current ruling “Mahaaghadi” (Shivsena, NCP and Congress) government farmed the current post was given to the member of the current ruling government member and also reduce the security guard number from two to one.

Speaking to mid-day, Azam says, "Due to outbreak of deadly corona virus there’s a shortage of police who is working day & night. For the safety of people, I decided to give away my police protection back to Mumbai Police so the police personal can join the necessary department to tackle issues related to the COVID-19 on field. Yesterday I have sent mail to the Mumbai CP and asked him to remove the guard posted in my security."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates