Coronavirus outbreak: Sharad Pawar condemns Palghar lynching incident

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has condemned the recent incident of mob lynching in Maharashtra's Palghar in which three people were beaten to death on suspicion of being thieves.

CM Uddhav Thackeray has spoken about the incident and doing whatever he can. But some people are raising question on law and order of the state even when the incident happened due to some rumours. This is not good: Sharad Pawar, NCP https://t.co/8KAMLeqqnA — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

"Whatever happened in Palghar should not have happened, it is unfortunate and condemnable. Police acted quickly on them and arrested over 100 people involved in the incident on the same night," said Pawar. "Some people are talking and raising question about law and order situation of the State even when the incident occurred due to some roumours...this is not good. We make such comments in normal times but this is not the time to do so.

We all collectively need focus on fight against corona," he added. He continued saying that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also spoke about the incident and he is doing whatever can be done in this matter. Palgarh Police on Sunday arrested 110 people including nine juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by the villagers, suspecting them as thieves.

While 101 people have been remanded in police custody till April 30, nine others have been sent to a juvenile home. Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them as thieves, police said. The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

