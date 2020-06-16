Mumbai: Shatabdi doctors take day off to get tested for COVID, hospital gives them memo for missing work

Two doctors working at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital (also known as Shatabdi Hospital) in Kandivli West recently tested positive for COVID-19. So far five doctors from the hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

A 30-year-old doctor, who was assigned to take care of patients quarantined at a private resort in Aksa, Malad, tested positive on June 9. He reportedly came in contact with 20 doctors and staff working at the quarantine centre and at the hospital. Those who came in close contact with the doctor claimed that the hospital refused to test them despite requesting.

"After the hospital refused, few doctors got themselves tested at a private lab for Rs 2,500 per test and when the results came back on June 12, a 33-year-old doctor tested positive. The others however tested negative," said a source from Shatabdi hospital.

The doctors did not report to work when they got themselves tested as they said that they wanted to avoid contact with more people. However, they claimed that a memo was issued to them by the senior medical officer of the hospital for being absent.

“The management’s behaviour towards doctors is very bad. During these times, the seniors should be looking after doctors and staff who are working day and night. They should take better care of their staff and do health check-ups from time to time. Instead of encouraging doctors, the hospital’s officer-in-charge is issuing memos,” a doctor said.

“There is negligence in the treatment of patients at Shatabdi Hospital. If it is careless towards its doctors, one can imagine how it must be treating its patients. All patients, confirmed COVID-19 cases and suspected ones, are being kept in the same ward. The hospital is becoming the epicentre of the virus,” a doctor claimed.

The other side

Senior Medical Officer Shantaraam Kawde from Shatabdi hospital told mid-day, “Do these doctors come here to work or do politics? I have seen them running away from work and when the management took action they brought political pressure on us. I have not taken a day off since the pandemic started and these doctors are running away when they are most needed. With regard to their COVID-19 test, our medical superintendent had asked them to get tested and quarantined at Sion hospital because Shatabdi has no facility for testing in the OPD. Only admitted patients are tested here. But they refused to do that.

