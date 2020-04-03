Coronavirus outbreak: Shatabdi hospital nurses allege lack of facilities at isolation centre

In a shocking incident, the nurses from Kandivli's Shatabdi hospital were kept in the isolation ward at the ESIS hospital due to the death of 65-year-old coronavirus positive patient, who was admitted in the general ward of the Shatabdi hospital for two days. The hospital authority sent over 63 nurses and other staff in the isolation centre for self isolation.

The nurses alleged that the hospital did not provide them any facility such as food, and breakfast. The nurses were also not given clean water for drinking. The nurses reached the isolation centre by taking buses by themselves as the Shatabdi hospital did not provide them with any transportation facility.

The nurses also alleged that the MS of the Shatabdi hospitals are not taking proper care of them as such are demanding help from the government.

