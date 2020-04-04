Coronavirus outbreak: Six more die in Maharashtra, Mumbai count up by 43

Six more deaths were reported in the state on Friday and of them, at least two were in Mumbai. While new cases continued to be reported from across the city, out of the 67 new cases in Maharashtra, 43 of them were from Mumbai and the state's count of COVID-19 patients rose to 490.



Among those who tested positive in the city on Friday, was a 50-year-old woman from GTB Nagar in Sion. "She has been admitted to Somaiya Hospital. She was confirmed as a positive case by a private laboratory and Kasturba Hospital has confirmed one test and will carry out another one," said the civic official. He added that she had no history of international travel and three other members of her family will be tested if Kasturba confirms her second test.

The three-day-old baby and her mother who were initially admitted at Sai Hospital in Chembur have both tested negative. A private laboratory had tested them as positive. However, Kasturba Hospital tested them as negative in two consecutive tests.

State health officials said till date, 50 patients who had earlier tested positive have been discharged. The family members of the 63-year-old male patient who had tested positive after his death on March 23 at H N Reliance Hospital have recovered. While his wife was discharged from the hospital on Friday, his 32-year-old daughter has tested negative and will be discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Saturday.

State health department officials stated that of the six deaths, there was one each from Vasai-Virar, Jalgaon, Badlapur and Pune. In Mumbai, a 65-year-old man who had a history of kidney ailment died after he was admitted at Trauma Care Hospital. Officials stated that he had no prior history of international travel. They did not mention when his death occurred. Another 62-year-old man was brought dead at Rajawadi Hospital on March 31 morning. Civic officials said that the patient had been confirmed as positive by a private laboratory on March 24. He had a history of diabetes and had earlier complained of dry cough, fever and gastritis.

Outside Mumbai, a 68-year-old man from Vasai-Virar, who had a history of diabetes, died after he was admitted to a private hospital on March 29. In Badlapur, a female COVID-19 patient with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, a brain haemorrhage and a fractured spine died. In Jalgaon, a 63-year-old man who had been in contact with another COVID 19 patient died in a government hospital. He had undergone an angioplasty just a month ago and he had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure. In Pune, a 50-year-old woman with no international travel history died after she was admitted at Sassoon Hospital on March 28.

490

Active coronavirus cases in maha as of today

