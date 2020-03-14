Coronavirus outbreak: Six who came in contact with Hinduja patients sent to Kasturba Hospital

A day after a 64-year-old man from the eastern suburbs tested positive for Coronavirus and was shifted to Kasturba Hospital from Hinduja, a civic team screened 460 houses in the vicinity and advised six people who had come in close contact with the patient and his family to get admitted and undergo tests. The patient's family members with whom he was living since his return from Dubai last week, have also been admitted to Kasturba Hospital.

After the man developed symptoms, he visited a local doctor and later a clinic in Chembur. Then on March 8 he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital and shifted to Kasturba on March 13 after he tested positive for the virus. Deputy executive health officer of BMC, Dr Daksha Shah, said, "Currently the patient is stable. Out of the total 14 people who came in close contact with the patient, seven high-risk ones have been admitted to Kasturba for tests. The remaining are low-risk ones, so they have been kept in home quarantine for 14 days."

Meanwhile, the local ward office prepared a team of officials from the health and solid-waste management departments to conduct a survey in the area. A total of 460 houses were surveyed throughout the day. The team comprised four doctors, five supervisors and 25 health workers. "Two maids, a neighbour and three security guards might have come in contact with the patient and his family. They have been asked to get admitted to Kasturba for tests," said a doctor who was part of the team. He added that they would be in touch with the family members of these six people for the next 14 days.

"The health team has sent some of the people who came in close contact with the patient to Kasturba. The SWM team even sanitised the lifts, central lobby, passage and staircases of the building where he resided," said Prithviraj Chauhan, assistant commissioner of M West ward. However, there has been no update from Kasturba Hospital on whether the patients have been admitted.

Meanwhile, parents of a Bengaluru-based Coronavirus patient were traced to Navi Mumbai and then admitted to Kasturba Hospital on Friday morning. A software engineer from Bengaluru, who visited Greece a couple of days back, have tested positive for the virus. He had visited his parents at their Navi Mumbai residence after returning.

