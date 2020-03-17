Coronavirus outbreak: South Africa suspend cricket for two months

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday suspended all forms of cricket for the next 60 days to minimise the impact of the coronavirus. After this decision, all first-class, List A, semi-professional, provincial, junior and amateur cricket will be put on hold.

"We, at CSA, take this pronouncement by the President and the cabinet very seriously and we will most certainly use our leverage to ensure that we minimise the impact of the virus in our spaces," said Jacques Faul, acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for CSA in an official statement. "Consequently and during this time of absolute caution and surveillance, we would like to call upon all our members and affiliates to desist from taking part in any cricket related gatherings and other transversal events that will include the congregation of large numbers of people and/or up to 100 people," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with tournaments either been cancelled or postponed. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the CSA on March 13 decided to reschedule the three-match ODI series due to the coronavirus threat. Also, the BCCI decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever