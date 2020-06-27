Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: Spot the precautionary measure Pune police want you to take

Updated: Jun 27, 2020, 08:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Pune

Pune police shared a photo showing a crowd of people and asked netizens to Ã¢ÂÂspot one of the precautions against coronavirus in this pictureÃ¢ÂÂ.

Picture/Pune Police- Twitter
After three months of lockdown, several states are relaxing the restrictions and opening up cities to revive the dwindling economy. However, with people stepping out of their houses for various reasons, the state governments are in a fix over containing the spread of coronavirus.

From increasing testing to spreading awareness about wearing masks and maintaining social distance, the state authorities are taking every possible measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One such measure was highlighted by the Pune police in their latest post on Twitter. They shared a photo showing a crowd of people and asked netizens to ‘spot one of the precautions against coronavirus in this picture’.

The tweet read, “Tough to spot? Hint - Will be tough for #Corona to put him in a spot too! He’s ‘masked’ himself well after all!”

Shared on Wednesday morning, the post has garnered close to 500 likes and 56 times retweets. Many social media users successfully spotted the person wearing the mask.

What are your thoughts about the post?

