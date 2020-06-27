Coronavirus Outbreak: Spot the precautionary measure Pune police want you to take

After three months of lockdown, several states are relaxing the restrictions and opening up cities to revive the dwindling economy. However, with people stepping out of their houses for various reasons, the state governments are in a fix over containing the spread of coronavirus.



From increasing testing to spreading awareness about wearing masks and maintaining social distance, the state authorities are taking every possible measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



One such measure was highlighted by the Pune police in their latest post on Twitter. They shared a photo showing a crowd of people and asked netizens to ‘spot one of the precautions against coronavirus in this picture’.



The tweet read, “Tough to spot? Hint - Will be tough for #Corona to put him in a spot too! He’s ‘masked’ himself well after all!”

Tough to spot?



Hint - Will be tough for #Corona to put him in a spot too! He’s ‘masked’ himself well after all! #OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/MP6h3LuCOE — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) June 24, 2020

Shared on Wednesday morning, the post has garnered close to 500 likes and 56 times retweets. Many social media users successfully spotted the person wearing the mask.

Social distancing — Raviraaj Gandigude (@gandiguderavi) June 24, 2020

Better Stay away from this kind of Situation. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ· — Akshay Sudhir Raut ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@AkshayR82025) June 24, 2020

None... The picture depicts too cramped up people... Social distancing for a toss... With or without mask if no social distancing the risk of infection is still there and high... — Dr. Amit Koregaonkar (@Prof_Logan) June 24, 2020

Me At Home :) Watching people from Far! — Nitesh Singh (@Nitesh_S1ngh) June 24, 2020

The one who is not part of the picture and sitting at home ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Pratap Dongare (@pratapdongare) June 24, 2020

Little kid with blue mask — sourabh das (@dsourabh) June 25, 2020

A child in centre blue color mask — Santram Mishra (@santram_mishra) June 25, 2020

What are your thoughts about the post?

