Coronavirus Outbreak: Standing committee chairman says BMC botching numbers

While there have been reports about authorities misleading citizens about the number of Coronavirus cases in the city, the civic body's standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav alleged in a phone interview with a TV news channel that the numbers given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are incorrect.

The BMC has been releasing data on the number of cases in the city, and according to Jadhav, the numbers are under-reported in some wards and over-reported in others. The standing committee chairman is also heard blaming Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and the civic health department for the same in the interview.

However, when mid-day contacted him and sought a comment on the matter, Jadhav insisted that he gave no such statement or interview. Jadhav, who belongs to the Shiv Sena, also said that he does not hold such views.

The civic body collects and updates its data on Coronavirus by afternoon every day and then forwards it to the state government. Cases that come in the evening are usually factored in in the next day's tally.

