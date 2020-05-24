Coronavirus outbreak: State asks Mumbai airport to plan for domestic traffic amid lockdown

Earlier this week, the Indian government suspended tourist visas to India until further notice. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The Maharashtra government has asked Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to submit a plan for passenger and crew safety and other preparedness for handling the 27,500 passengers expected to commute daily from Mumbai in a grave COVID-19 situation, before starting full-fledged domestic traffic from Monday, i.e. May 25."

Saurabh Vijay, state Nodal officer (Air movement), has told MIAL to initiate minimum possible domestic flights from Maharashtra from May 25 i.e. only those of emergency in nature, till such time that MIAL plans and fine tunes airport operations.

The letter said, "It is not clear from your e-mail whether MIAL has worked out requirement of staff including ground staff—technical and non-technical—their availability, health conditions/check-up for their fitness level to resume work at airport, daily commute etc."

