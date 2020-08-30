Coronavirus outbreak: State records highest one day spike at 16,867

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 16,867 COVID-19 positive patients, which is its highest tally yet. The totally tally included 5,292 from Pune circle and 3,805 from the Mumbai circle (Mumbai city, Thane and Raigad). There were 328 deaths across the state, of which 31 deaths were reported in Mumbai. Of these, 22 had co-morbidities and 18 were above 60 years of age, and one below 40 years of age.

A total of 682 patients recovered in the city, taking the total tally to 1,15,500. Due to the reconciliation on ICMR portal, 142 cases have been removed from the total number. The total number of deaths is 7,593.

Until last week, only Borivli had more than 1,000 active patients. However, now even Kandivli, Andheri and Vile Parle West have reported more than thousand patients. While the overall growth of cases has reduced, Dahisar, Kandivli, Goregaon and Bandra West have recorded a higher number of cases in the last two days.

The cumulative number of cases in the state reached up to 7,64,281 and total deaths now stand at 24,103. More number of patients are being recorded in Pune. On Saturday, the area under the Pune Corporation had 1,972 patients. The Pune circle, including Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, Satara, Solapur recorded 62 deaths. The recovery rate of the state is now 72.58 per cent and the mortality rate is 3.15 per cent.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news