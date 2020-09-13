Coronavirus outbreak: State sees its highest COVID-19 death count at 391

After the fourth unlock phase; the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and Mumbai have been on the rise. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 22,000 cases, while the city recorded more than 2,000 cases for the consecutive third day (2,321). The state also recorded its highest cases of death—391, including 101 from the Pune circle; Mumbai reported 42 deaths.

The BMC emphasises that the rise in numbers is due to increased testing. There were 42 deaths reported, of which 37 had co-morbidities. One death was of a person below 40 years of age, 23 deaths were of those above 60 years of age. The number of those recovered was 772. The recovery rate dropped to 78 per cent after reaching 81 per cent in the first half of August. While the mortality rate has come down in the last 3-4 weeks, the overall death rate still stands at five per cent. The total number of deaths in Mumbai is 8,106.

In MMR area, excluding Mumbai, 3,592 patients were found, of which 675 were reported from Raigad district, 494 are in Kalyan-Dombivali followed by Thane corporation (440) and Navi Mumbai (414). There have been 35 deaths in the MMR area, including nine from Raigad and seven from Navi Mumbai. The cumulative number of cases in the state has reached 10,37,765 and total deaths stand at 29,115. Pune region has recorded the highest number of cases (6,232) and deaths (101) in the state.

