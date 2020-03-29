Coronavirus Outbreak: Stay in schools during the lockdown, state government tells workers

In a major sigh of relief for thousands of labourers from the unorganised sector, the Maharashtra government has decided to use government school buildings to provide temporary shelter to them during the lockdown. The school buildings are currently empty and their doors will be opened for all those workers from different parts of the country who depended on hand-to-mouth earnings and are, therefore, facing a major survival crisis due to the lockdown.

The order also asked them to ensure that basic facilities are provided in these schools. "The order categorically mentions opening buildings of Zilla Parishad schools. But in the case of cities, it would be civic body-run schools. Such buildings already have facilities like bathrooms and water. Hence, they are a good option. Providing food, however, is still going to be a difficult task," explained an officer from the eduation department, on condition of anonymity.

