Coronavirus outbreak: Study shows the young are more vulnerable

Findings from studies on a group of 322 patients have shown that people in the ages 21-50 years are vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra. Trends also show that these people have also shown a very low death rate among the 322 patients studied.

Data analysed by the Medical Education Department says no death has been reported in the age group of 1 year to 30 years and only three deaths were reported in the 31-50 years category till Thursday morning. Most deaths (10 out of 13) previously were reported in the 51-90 years category. Of total samples tested till Wednesday night, 95% turned out negative, says the report. There are more male (200) patients than females (122) in the group that was studied.

Teenagers also vulnerable

By April 1, the state had discharged 41 patients after treating them for the infection. They are now in the various stages of home quarantine.

Age-wise analysis of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra. Graphic/ Medical Education Department

The 21-50 years group has 198 patients. There are 63 people in the 21-30 years group, 67 in 31-40 yrs and 68 in 41-50 yrs. The 51-60 years group has 41 people and the 61-70 years has 37. The 11-20 yrs group has 63 cases, which also proves the teenagers’ vulnerability. There are 9 patients in the 71-80 yrs category, while there are 3 people aged between 81 and 90 yrs. In 1-10 yrs, there are 8 patients.

Travellers brought infection

The analysis also establishes that travellers have brought in the infection and transmitted it to their contacts whose number is more than the carriers. There are 26% (83) travellers and 45% (147) contacts. The comparison in 20% (64) is awaited, while 9% (28%) cases are inconclusive. Among cities, Mumbai alone has two-thirds of the state’s total positive patients. Pune stands second, followed by Islampur (Sangli). Maharashtra’s COVID-19 curve showed a sudden spike between March 30 and April 1, which was the 61st day of virus tracking.

Analysis of travellers and contacts. Graphic/Medical Education Department

The data says that of the countries which flew infected patients to Maharashtra, the UAE tops the rank, followed by the USA, UK, Saudi Arabia and Philippines. Italy does not have a mention in the analysis report, but it says other countries such as Peru, France, Belgium, Australia, Scotland, Russia, Congo, Oman and Spain did export infection through travellers.

It may be recalled that the UAE and the USA were included in the nation-wide immigration screening list only after authorities in Maharashtra reported symptomatic infection in the travellers flying down from these countries. By the time, the screening started, several travellers had sneaked in without getting screened and spending time in quarantine. The report says Maharashtra’s fatality rate (3.88% is a bit higher than the country’s (2.41%) but less than the world’s (4.92%). By the night of April 1, the country had reported 1,867 positive cases and Maharashtra 335 (of which 322 were analysed).

