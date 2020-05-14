Coronavirus outbreak: Tata Trusts making COVID-19 facilities in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh

The Tata Trusts is upgrading four government hospitals into Covid-19 centres, which could be functional by June 15, according to an official, here on Thursday. This follows Trusts' Chairman Ratan N. Tata's statement that "urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the Covid-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face."

In Maharashtra, the Trusts is developing a 50-bed hospital at Sangli and 106-bed facility at Buldhana, and 168-bed hospital in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 106-bed facility in Gonda of Uttar Pradesh. The facilities, including in-patient and out-patient wings, will be permanent and enhance health care in these areas, even after the immediate purpose is met.

The decision to upgrade the existing infrastructure is aimed at rapidly making use, wherever possible, of existing capabilities and services. Each hospital will be armed with critical care capabilities, minor operation theatres, basic pathology and radiology, facilities for dialysis and blood storage and tele-medicine units.

The Tata Trusts is harnessing its experience in establishing cancer care facilities and connected service providers to modernise these hospitals. The construction is being done by Tata Projects, the design is by Edifice Consultants, and equipment are being sourced from leading manufacturers.

This is the third such intervention of the Trusts to support India's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Trusts is already donating personal protection equipment (PPEs), including coveralls, N95/KN95 masks, surgical masks, gloves and goggles to government and private hospitals in around 26 states and Union Territories.

The Trusts has also done a pan-India community outreach to induce adoption of health practices, as promoted by the Centre, in rural areas to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

