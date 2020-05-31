Coronavirus outbreak: Telangana woman barred from entering home by son over COVID-19 suspicion

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, an octogenarian woman was not allowed to enter the house by her son after she returned from Maharashtra, the state worst affected by coronavirus.

The incident occurred in Telangana's Karimnagar town on Friday. On the suspicion that she may be infected by COVID-19, Katta Shyamala's son refused to allow her into the house.

Her son and daughter-in-law even locked the gate from inside, forcing the hapless woman to sit on the road with a bag. After several hours and following intervention by the local public representatives and the police, the son relented and allowed her in.

Shyamala had gone to her relative's house in Solapur some three months ago to attend a family function. However, she got stranded there due to the lockdown.

With the recent relaxation in the lockdown facilitating inter-state transport, her relatives arranged for her travel to Karimnagar. However, on reaching the house in the early hours of the day, she was denied entry by her son and daughter-in-law.

The woman explained to them that she underwent a test before leaving for Karimnagar and was negative for COVID-19. She also assured them that she would confine herself to her room but they refused to open the door.

With nowhere to go, the woman sat in front of the house. Moved by her plight, neighbours arranged food and water for her.

As the word spread, the local residents tried to convince her son to take her back. Local corporator Edla Saritha along with police and health officials intervened. The woman's son said that since his daughter is pregnant, he is taking the precautions and hence asked his mother to go to the house of another son.

The police and health officials told him that she has no symptoms of COVID. "We told him that she will live in her room and if necessary we will get her screened," a health official said.

