Coronavirus Outbreak | Telly Tattle: Karishma Tanna, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma give a helping hand

Karishma Tanna has been providing snacks and tea to the security guards in her housing complex. Though they have been wearing masks, she seems to be not taking the necessary precautions.

Better to be safe than sorry, Tanna. Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma (right) were spotted distributing essentials to the underprivileged at Malad. They made sure to wear a mask.

Celebrities have been finding different ways to be of some or the other help for many. Sometimes its providing funds through PM Cares for the disease-struck people, and now, it's this! People have taken a step ahead to make themselves more productive in different ways at the time of the coronavirus outbreak.

Not only this, but many celebrities have also decided to come up with an online charity gig to raise money for the families who are suffering due to the contagious virus. On the professional front, Karishma Tanna was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin 3. Speaking of Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, the duo was last seen in a music single.

