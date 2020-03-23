Coronavirus Outbreak: Third death in Mumbai as 68-year-old Phillippines citizen who tested positive dies

A 68-year-old Philippines citizen who initially tested positive for coronavirus, but subsequently tested negative died on Sunday night, making it the third death in Mumbai. He was shifted from Kastuba hospital to a private hospital.

The public health department said he was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 on March 13 and was suffering from diabetes mellitus and asthma. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratoru diseases.

On Sunday early morning, a 63-year-old resident of South Mumbai who tested positive for COVID 19 died, and after him, his wife tested positive as well. Civic officials said that six new cases were reported in the city taking Mumbai's count to 37 cases which includes three deaths.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra rose to 89 with 15 more coronavirus

positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday. Of the new cases, 14 are in Mumbai and one in Pune, they said. Covid-19 has so far claimed three lives in Maharashtra.

