Coronavirus Outbreak: This bird follows social distancing better than humans do

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 17:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A viral picture shows a seagull standing behind what appears to be a marker to help people maintain social distancing

Picture/Bas Toeman-Twitter
Social distancing has become the new normal even after cities are opening up after lockdown imposed following Coronavirus outbreak. As offices and shops open up for the public, people have started implementing various precautions to maintain social distancing. Drawing circles or blocks outside shops so that people can stand at the marked spots and wait their turn while keeping safe distance from others is one of the most common social distancing measures followed as a precaution to contain the spread of the deadly virus that has infected millions and claimed scores of lives across the globe.

A bird in the Netherlands has set an example on how to follow social distancing by maintaining a gap. In a viral picture posted on Twitter, a seagull is seen standing behind what appears to be a marker, following social distancing measures. The picture has been shot outside what appear to be a food joint in the Netherlands.

The caption of the picture, translated from Dutch, reads, "Since when did seagulls started following the rules?"

Shared on Tuesday, the post has garnered more than 4,500 likes and was retweeted 382 times. Users commenting on the post shared pictures of other animals adhering to social distancing norms in the public.

A Twitter user said that the seagulls in this picture assembled in a line very quickly.

Another twitter user said that it has been a little over two weeks since birds started lining up this way

A user posted a collage of animals seated keeping distance from each other and said, "Animals are better than humans in so many ways."

For some users, the picture reminded them of a scene from Disney animated film 'Finding Nemo'  where a group of seagulls screams, "Mine! Mine! Mine!" when they see anything edible. A user, on this context, posted, "Once the seagull crosses the line.."

What do you think about the post?

