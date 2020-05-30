Coronavirus Outbreak: This boy threw the best prom for babysitter after hers was cancelled

The internet is gushing over this little boy from Raleigh, North Carolina for his sweet act for his babysitter. Curtis Rogers threw a prom bash for his babysitter Rachel after her annual prom bash in her school got cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed.

Pictures of the ‘socially distant’ party that included food, photos and dance was posted on Twitter by Rachel’s mother Becky Chapman , that read, “My daughter has been a nanny for this amazing kid for over a year. When he realized she wouldn’t have a senior prom, he wanted to throw her one. He planned a socially distant prom, complete with dancing & her favorite foods.”

My daughter has been a nanny for this amazing kid for over a year. When he realized she wouldn’t have a senior prom, he wanted to throw her one. He planned a socially distant prom, complete with dancing & her favorite foods. @somegoodnews @ABC11_WTVD #bestpromever #SomeGoodNews pic.twitter.com/8T8LY3DQZw — Becky Chapman (@bhchapman) May 26, 2020

Chapman also shared a video of Rachel and Rogers dancing to ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling' by Justin Timberlake.

On his gesture towards his babysitter, the boy was quoted by abc.11.com as saying, “I planned it out because Rachel probably wanted to see me a lot,” adding that Rachel has been one of the best people he has known.

Rogers’ gesture has struck a chord with people as Chapman’s post garnered more than 59,300 likes and was retweeted over 7,800 times. Users commenting on the post lauded the boy’s gesture.

