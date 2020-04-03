Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: This disinfection tunnel helps you sanitise as you walk through it

Updated: Apr 03, 2020, 13:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The small tunnel-like structure that requires people to walk through for three-five seconds, has been installed outside a market in Tamil Nadu

A screengrab from the video posted on Twitter by K Vijayakarthikeyan
In a distinct and much-needed move, a disinfection tunnel has been installed in a district in Tamil Nadu as a form of a precautionary measure to combat the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The small tunnel-like structure that requires people to walk through for three-five seconds, has been installed in a market in Thennapalayam in Tiruppur district of the state.

According to a report in The Hindu, there are two nozzles in the tunnel that sprays 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite on people walking through it. The district collector of Tiruppur, K Vijayakarthikeyan, who inaugurated the tunnel placed at the entrance of the market, was quoted by the newspaper explaining how the chemical is essential in containing the spreading of the virus. “Upon contact [on surfaces], it is efficient enough to kill the virus,” he said, adding that the measure is a supplement to following precautionary houses such as washing hands.

Vijayakarthikeyan also shared a video of the temporary structure on Twitter and called the passageway, a ‘first of its kind’ in the country. He also added that the people crossing the tunnel, will have to wash their hands before entering the market.

The video posted on Wednesday garnered over 139,600 views, with 8,600 likes and was retweeted more than 3,100 times. Many commenting on the video were of the opinion that such a measure should be implemented in all marketplaces.

What do you think of the measure?

