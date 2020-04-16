Coronavirus outbreak: This post by Mumbai police will take you back to the good old days

As India battles the novel Coronavirus, police officials across the country are taking charge to curb its spread by doing their duty on ground and also by putting up various social media posts that will encourage you.

Their official Twitter handle is flooded with witty posts about the novel Coronavirus outbreak and have shared yet another tweet that will make you smile.

They used the titles of old television shows that aired on Doordarshan such as Mahabharat, Hum Log, Shrimaan Shrimati etc. They created two sentences to raise awareness among people.

"Dekh Bhai Dekh, Bahar Mahabharat chal raha hai. Hum Log Nukkad par nahi jaayenge,. Jo Mungerilal Ke Sapne hain, unka Flop Show nahi banaayenge," read the text on the first image while the other read "Shrimaan Shrimati, aap bhi Karamchand ya Byomkesh mat baniye. Corona se Fauji lad rahe hain, bahar jaakar Circus mat kariyega."

Takes you back to the golden days, right?

Many old serials such as Shrimaan Srimati, Byomkesh Bakshi etc have made a comeback amid nationwide-lockdown.

