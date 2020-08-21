Coronavirus outbreak: Three more Mumbai cops succumb to COVID-19, toll rises to 62

Three cops of the Mumbai Police succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Out of the three deceased persons, two were posted at Mulund Police station. With this, the toll increased to 62.

Inspector Vishwanath Tambe (54) of Mulund Police station passed away on Thursday morning. Tambe was a resident of Mulund (W). He was holding the administration charge in the police station for the last four months.

Police sub-inspector Vinayak Babar (35) attached to Deonar Police also lost his life while undergoing treatment at DY Patil Hospital, Nerul. Babar tested positive on August 9 and was admitted in the general department, but was later shifted to the ICU ward on Wednesday as his condition deteriorated. He passed away on Thursday at 3.45 am.

On Wednesday, constable Shrikant Sonawane (55) of Mulund Police station died of the infection. He was admitted to Sapphire Hospital in Thane for the last 10 days. To date, 4,500 policemen from the force have tested positive.

