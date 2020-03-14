Coronavirus outbreak: Three of five suspected COVID-19 patients return to Nagpur hospital

Three of the five suspected coronavirus patients who had escaped from Mayo Hospital yesterday, returned back on Saturday. Ravindra H Thakare, Nagpur Collector & District Magistrate told the reporters: "Three of the five suspected coronavirus patients who had escaped from Mayo Hospital, have returned." He further added that the police will be deployed outside the isolation ward.

On Friday, five suspected coronavirus patients have escaped from the isolation wards of Mayo Hospital. One of them had tested negative for COVID-19 while the results of the rest were awaited.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools, etc in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

The central government has also taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15. India has reported two deaths and 83 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and has expressed deep concern.

