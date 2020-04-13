Coronavirus outbreak: Three samaritans provide free sanitiser sprayers across Mumbai

A group of three friends have come up with a unique idea and are providing sanitizer spraying machines to residential societies free of cost across Mumbai. This trio has already served more than 20,000 societies in Mumbai and also donated 150 machines to the Fire Bridge Department.

The three friends - Jethalal Dedhia, Nitin Sanghvi and Rahul Desai are all residents of Ghatkopar. Their machine has a total capacity of 20 litres in which they mix 30 per cent of government authorised chemical and 70 per cent water.

Speaking to mid-day Jethalal Dedhia who is a builder by profession said, "Several NGOs and people are providing food to the needy people during the lockdown. So we also decided to provide some different services to people in such times of despair and came up with the idea of sanitising residential societies, roads etc. So if any society member gives us a letter that they want to sanitise their society, we provide them with the sanitizer filled machine which they will have to spray. After the completion, they need to return back the machines."

Nitin Sanghvi who is Fire association president said, "We purchased a total of 350 sanitising machines, from which we donated 150 to Fire Department. Initially, we started these services from Ghatkopar Kukreja palace and later we established our depots in Bandra, Sion, Chembur, Walkeshwar, Mulund, Santacruz, Vashi, Powai and Andheri."

Another friend Rahul Desai, a businessman said, "We have given this services to more than 20,000 societies including slums area at Dharavi, Sion, Saki Naka and many other places. Initially, when we started out, we had just four machines and would visit slums and several housing societies in Ghatkopar. But we soon realised that with just four machines and three people we couldn't help the 1.84 crore population of Mumbai. So we purchased more machines and started requesting people to take the machines for free and disinfect their areas. Also for people from every corner of the city to know about our service, we started circulating messages on WhatsApp and all social media platforms. Since then we are getting a good response from the public."

