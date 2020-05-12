Coronavirus outbreak: Three Samta Nagar cops test positive

The trio was asked to get COVID-19 tests by their superiors on Sunday. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Three policemen from Samta Nagar police station tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday. Two of the three are of sub-inspector rank officers while the third one is a constable.

According to the officials from Samta Nagar police station, the inspectors were on nakabandi duty on the Western Express Highway just outside the police station and also on station house duty on a few occasions.

On Sunday, the trio was referred for COVID-19 tests by their superiors as they had few symptoms along with nine other officials.

Since last few years, the north region police have been organising regular medical camps for their force at various police stations in suburbs and the officers with COVID-19 symptoms were referred to these camps.

