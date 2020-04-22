Coronavirus outbreak: TikTok star's celebrity act lands him in cop net

Screengrabs of the video in which Sheikh claims that cops will not arrest him as he is a celebrity

Days after a TikTok star claimed through a video that even if he ventures out during the lockdown, cops won't take action against him as he was a celebrity, the Shivaji Nagar police arrested him and his friend on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as 25-year-old Salim Sheikh and Mohammed Fahad, who were seen roaming on the streets without masks and mocking the cops in the video.

In the video that was released from Sheikh's account, he was seen walking on one of the Shivaji Nagar streets and saying, "I was warned by my friend not to venture out, else cops will take action, but I told her, cops don't catch celebrities and I'm a celebrity too." Numerous TikTok users have liked the video. Salim has more than 5 lakh followers on the video app.

As soon as the information about the video reached the Shivaji Nagar cops, they launched a manhunt for Salim and Fahad, who has featured in the video, and arrested them on Tuesday morning. "We have arrested the duo for defying lockdown rules. They had ventured out for non-essential work and was also not wearing masks," said a senior police officer.

Both the accused have been booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). However, they were later released on bail.

