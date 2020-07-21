Coronavirus Outbreak: Tiruppur Police comes up with new meaning for MSD on Twitter

With the coronavirus cases on a surge, the police departments across the country have been pulling all the stops to ensure that people take all the necessary precautions to contain its spread. They have been sharing public awareness posts on their social media handles curated with creativity while taking inspirations from films, series, and prominent social media trends.

Taking inspiration from cricket, Tiruppur police in Tamil Nadu shared a post that plays around with a prominent player's initials to effectively deliver a message. They have shared a picture of former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and used his initials MSD to come up with the public awareness message: Maintain Social Distancing.

The police department shared the post on Monday on Twitter and received heaps of praises from netizens for their work amid the pandemic.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the post:

'Do it the Mahi Way'

Earlier, Mumbai Police had made a similar post to wish the ace cricketer, also known as 'Captain Cool' on his birthday on July 7. In the post, the police department had given a meaning to Dhoni's initials that formed the message, 'Maintain Social Distancing'. The caption of the post read, 'Do it the 'Mahi Way' - Stay 'Not Out', Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus."

The post had garnered more than 13,000 likes and close to 3,000 retweets. It also received tonnes of comments praising Dhoni, while some resonated Mumbai Police's message to 'Maintain Social Distancing' and appreciated their efforts.

