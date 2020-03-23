Coronavirus Outbreak: Tough calls on the cards for theatres in Mumbai

As theatres across the state enter the second week of shutdown, exhibitors admit that the move — though necessary — has hampered their business. While the theatre owners have made provisions for this month's salaries of their employees, they agree that they may have to take hard decisions if the shutdown extends well beyond March 31. Mohan Umrotkar, CEO, Carnival Cinemas that has seen its senior level management take a voluntary pay cut, says, "We will assess the situation post April 1.

If normalcy is restored, there won't be any deduction in salaries. But if this extends till the second week of April, we may have to deduct salaries of our staff. But we will not lay off anyone," he asserts.

Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas, also resolves to stand by its staff. "Currently, we have given the employees paid leave for a month. If the shutdown exceeds, we will take a call on the salary cut but [it will be exercised] only at the senior level. There will be no layoffs at Miraj."

