Coronavirus Outbreak: Tulsi refuses home tour due to lockdown in BMC's Instagram post

A screengrab from the video sent by BMC on Instagram

With Mumbai police posting witty public interest posts on their social media pages, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also followed the suit with a hilarious video posted on their Instagram page.

Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to be extended till May 3, the civic body posted a video clip from the hit TV serial 'Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' urging people to stay at home, that has left the internet in splits.

The show made actor-politician and Union Minister Smriti Irani a household name with her role as the protagonist Tulsi. The clip posted by the BMC shows actress shutting the doors of her home from the show’s opening credits. Titled, 'Kyunki Saans Bhi Bahut Smart Thi,' the post has been captioned, "She refused the home tour to any visitors, for the safety of her family members during the lockdown."

The video clip posted on Wednesday garnered 38,502 views with many praising the creativity behind the post and how witty it is. Even Irani commented on the post, saying, "Saas ho ya Bahu stay at home and keep your loved ones safe."

Lauding the creativity behind the post, one user said, "There is no government page better than this one......I repeat no one!" Another user said, "where do y get the creativity from...nice work the social media team (sic)" A user said, "This should be 'Kahaani Har Ghar ki'.

What do you think of this post by the BMC?

