Coronavirus outbreak: Two COVID-19 positive women deliver healthy babies in Mumbai

In a heartwarming development, two women who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus delivered healthy babies at Mumbai's BYL Nair hospital on Sunday.

The doctor said that both the children have tested negative for the deadly virus but could not be breastfed as there are chances of virus transmission. "Two women came to us in labour last week. After a routine checkup, we did the COVID-19 test and found both of them were positive, after which we have shifted them to a special pregnancy ward. They both have delivered babies," said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, Dean, BYL Nair hospital.

"We later tested babies for COVID-19, but their reports came negative. Now, these babies will again be tested after a few days following which they will be discharged. As both the mothers are COVID-19 positive, so they cannot breastfeed their babies. The babies have to be fed from the milk bank," he added.

