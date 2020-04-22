Coronavirus outbreak: Two doctors, six staff members test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai hospital

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Eight staff members, including two doctors, of a hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. "Eight more staff members, which include two doctors, five nurses and one security guard have tested positive for coronavirus. The 8 staff members are being treated at the ICU care unit at Bhatia Hospital. They are stable and responding well to the treatment. The rest of the positive staff members are recovering well," Bhatia hospital said in a statement.

Earlier, 11 of the staff member of Bhatia Hospital had tested negative twice for COVID-19 and were discharged. They are under home quarantine for 14 days. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra stands at 5,229 till 10 am today after 553 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the state's Public Health Department.

The total number of deaths in the state, due to COVID-19, has climbed to 251 after 19 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

