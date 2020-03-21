Search

Coronavirus outbreak: Two, including a woman test positive for coronavirus in Pune

Updated: Mar 21, 2020, 14:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that the number of positive cases has increased by 11 within a day

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus, two more positive cases of the global pandemic coronavirus were reported from Maharashtra's Pune district on Saturday. Two persons including a 42-year-old woman were found positive for COVID-19.

After being tested positive, the woman was admitted to a private hospital in the city and is under critical condition since then. While speaking to ANI, Dr Jitendra Oswal, Deputy Medical Director, Bharti Hospital said, "She was initially admitted to local hospital for nuemonia and her samples were sent for H1N1 testing which tested negative. However, lab scientisst had a slight doubt, and they tested her samples for COVID-19 which were then tested positive."

Among the new two positive cases in Pune, one has a travel history to Ireland while the other does not have any recent travel history. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the number of positive cases has increased by 11 within a day. This includes 8 persons with travel history and 3 people who got infected after being in contact with them.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Pune now stands at 23 with Maharashtra leading with 63 cases in the country.

With inputs from agencies

