Coronavirus Outbreak: Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers test positive

Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for the new coronavirus on Thursday as the Philadelphia 76ers also confirmed that three of their players had contracted the disease. The Lakers said they tested their players because on March 10 they played the Brooklyn Nets, who had four players previously test positive for the virus. The Lakers said team doctors are closely monitoring the two players.

"We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive," said Lakers spokesperson Alison Bogli in a news release. " Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team's physician.

"All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self- quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team.

