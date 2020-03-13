Coronavirus outbreak: Two more COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, total 16 in Maharashtra

This picture has been use for representational purpose only

Two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur, taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 16, a health official said here on Friday.

Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur, Maharashtra: 2 people test positive for #Coronavirus in Nagpur; Total 3 positive cases in the city pic.twitter.com/imBOINbWat — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

The two were among those who came in 'first contact' with one patient already found positive here three days ago. They are admitted to Mayo Hospital for treatment and their condition is stable. With this, Maharashtra has a total of 16 coronavirus cases including nine in Pune, three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one in Thane.



After one person with a history of foreign travel tested positive on Thursday several schools and colleges in Thane have reportedly advised students against attending classes for the next few days.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in Mumbai last night that the situation in the state is being monitored closely but there were no immediate plans to impose a shutdown of educational institutions in the state.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed to people to remain calm and not to resort to panic purchases of masks, sanitisers, and medicines.

