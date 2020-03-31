Coronavirus outbreak: Two more deaths in Mumbai; one in Pune

There have been two more deaths of COVID 19 patients in the city and while one of two senior citizens who died had earlier tested negative, the other one had no international travel and civic officials are still trying figure out how he got infected. On Monday, the civic officials said that there were 28 new cases in the city, the highest to be reported in a single day so far.

An 86-year-old woman who died on Monday morning was admitted at Hiranandani Hospital in Powai. The woman was the mother of another 49-year-old COVID-19 patient who had tested positive after he returned from the US earlier this month.

Civic officials said that after her 49-year-old son tested positive she had been tested and at the time she had tested negative.

"She later developed symptoms and tested positive 2-3 days ago. Her son had been discharged by then. She was a patient of dementia and wasn't in a position to take care of herself and take necessary precautions like washing hands regularly," said the civic official.

While civic officials confirmed that she had tested positive, Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer of the civic health department said that the civic body needs to confirm her death as a COVID-19 casualty.

After her son had been admitted at Kasturba Hospital on March 16, their 68-year-old domestic help who lives in a slum had also tested positive. Civic officials from the local ward office said soon after, a 25-year-old man who lived in the neighbourhood and drank tea with her also tested positive.

The second casualty is a 78-year-old man who had been admitted at Fortis hospital in Mulund on March 27. Civic officials said that he had a history of diabetes and hypertension and he was suffering from acute respiratory distress at the time of admission. Meanwhile, one other positive case was reported in the eastern suburbs of a 45-year-old man who is a private cab driver. "We suspect he may have ferried a COVID-19 patient at some point," said another civic official. Until the civic body's confirmation, the 86 year old woman will be considered as a suspected casualty and the death toll in the state stands at 10 cases.

Out of the 28 new cases on Monday, only nine were from the outskirts while the remaining were from the city. According to the state government, there are 220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Apart from the new cases reported on Monday, the test reports of 18 other patients that were confirmed by various private laboratories between March 24 and March 28 was confirmed by the civic body.

