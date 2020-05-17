Coronavirus outbreak: Two more Mumbai cops succumb to COVID-19

Two police officers succumbed to COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday, bringing the total number to eight so far in the city. According to data regarding the Maharashtra Police, 1,140 cops have been infected till now, of whom 268 have recovered.

One of the officers was a 32-year-old attached to a police station in Shahu Nagar. According to Senior Inspector Vilas Gangavane, "He had been unwell for a few days and had taken sick leave. On May 13, he went to Sion hospital. Today, he was found unconscious in his bathroom, and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival." The officer's results were declared on Saturday and he was found to be positive. The officer, who also had diabetes, had joined Mumbai Police in 2010. He was posted as a detection officer and is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

The officer who succumbed on Friday was a 57-year-old. "An Assistant Sub Inspector, he was posted at the Motor Transport Department in Nagpada, and had been on leave for the last 15 days as he was in the high-risk group," said DCP (PRO) Pranay Ashok.

