Coronavirus outbreak: Two Vasai doctors claim to have cure, booked

In two separate incidents, the Palghar police booked two doctors for selling fake antidotes which they claimed would help cure coronavirus. According to the police, one of the accused identified as Subhashchandra Yadav, 39, was selling the drugs for Rs 100 per dose outside his clinic in Nalasopara.

He also hung a hoarding outside his clinic which read that the drugs were available for that amount. The incident came to light when the locals complained to the police saying the doctor was advising people to consume three doses in a day. The police then reached the spot and conducted a search.

In another case, the Waliv police received a complaint and booked a doctor in Vasai (East) who has been identified as Dr Sarkar Raje Khan. The accused posted a banner outside his clinic which read, ‘prevention is better than cure CORONA Flu preventive medicine available.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the of the Disasters management 2005 sub section 51 (b) refuses to comply with any direction given by or on behalf of the Central Government or the State Government or the National Executive Committee or the State Executive Committee or the District Authority under this Act).

"The FIR has been registered against the doctor and he has been summoned to the police station, also the clinic has been sealed as the further investigation is on in this matter," said Hemant Katkar, PRO, Palghar police.

Under such sections, police cannot arrest a person. The statement will be recorded and he will be produced before the court with charge sheet.

