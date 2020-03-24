Coronavirus Outbreak: Two who returned from UK, Dubai flout quarantine norms, step out of home in Navi Mumbai

In two separate cases, the Navi Mumbai police booked two persons for flouting quarantine norms. In the first case, a 24-year-old who had returned from UK on March 17 was asked to home quarantine.

However, the NRI Coastal police station received a call saying the person was roaming in the building premises. "The person had tested negative for coronavirus but as per protocol, we had asked him to self-quarantine at home," a health official said. "On Monday, we received call from a citizen of the same building, who said they saw the person in the premises of the building.”

The 24-year-old’s father told health officials that he had gone to his friend’s place in Dombivli to fill some online forms. The police then filed an FIR was began looking for him. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials also informed the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) about the incident and he was traced later.

In a separate incident, the police filed an FIR against a woman who had come from Dubai on March 17, along with her husband. Though they had tested negative for coronavirus, they were asked to home quarantine. During a follow up, NMMC officials learned that the woman had gone to her son’s place in Mumbai. Officials then registered a complaint at Sanpada police station and traced her down.

In both the cases, the FIR has been filed under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates