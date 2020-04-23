Coronavirus outbreak: Uber disburses grants to support 55,000 drivers amid COVID-19 crisis

Uber on Thursday confirmed that it has disbursed grants to 55,000 drivers from the Uber Care Driver Fund,, which it set up with an initial commitment of Rs 25 crores, to support drivers amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to Uber's appeal to raise an additional Rs 25 crores for the fund, more than 23,000 Uber riders and employees have already contributed Rs 2.15 crores. NGOs and corporations have donated an additional Rs 4.28 crores, which has already been deposited into the Driver Fund, for immediate distribution as grants to the next batch of drivers.

Sharing the enthusiastic public response to Uber’s appeal to raise additional resources for its Uber Care Driver Fund, Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank our riders, Uber employees, corporations and NGOs who’ve opened their hearts and wallets to support drivers, who're the core of our business. The Uber team has spoken to many drivers, and we know they greatly appreciate the generosity of all those who have helped in their hour of need. Over the coming few days, we will continue to report fresh contributions and disbursements from the Uber Care Driver Fund.."

Drivers who've received the first batch of grants have reacted positively to the initiative. "I'm humbled to see the help being offered to all drivers, and am thankful from the bottom of my heart, "said Ahmedabad-based Uber driver Mukesh Bharthi.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Payal Verma, a New Delhi-based driver and single mother of three daughters said, "These past days (since the lockdown) have been tough, and we haven't been able to earn any money. I want to thank you for helping me financially."

The Fund has been created in partnership with Give India and Samhita, both leading social enterprises, to directly transfer grants into the accounts of thousands of driver partners to enable them to meet immediate and essential family needs. Uber aims to raise a total of Rs 50 crore for its fund through contributions from its employees, riders, CSR funds and citizens through a partnership with Milaap, a leading crowdfunding organization.

