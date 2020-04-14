Coronavirus outbreak: Uddhav Thackeray tells migrant workers, You're safe in my state'

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday addressed the state after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown till May 3. In his second televised address in less than three days, Thackeray thanked PM Modi for extending lockdown across the country and said that he had suggested the same during the PM Modi's meet with chief ministers of all states.

Thackeray called the ruckus created by migrant labourers outside Bandra railway station 'unfortunate'. "It might have happened because they thought that trains will start from 14th April and so they would be able to go back to their villages," the CM said.

Thackeray also extended his gratitude towards Bhim Sainiks who observed Dr. B.R Ambedkar's Jayanti at home. "I want to thank Bhim Sainiks on Ambedkar Jayanti today, that they avoided gathering and observed the day from their homes," he said. Talking about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Thackeray said that the state is conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests.

18 deaths and 350 new #Coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases stands at 2684 including 178 deaths and 259 recovered: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/Im3bpMMY5j — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Giving an example of Mumbai, he said that the city has tested over 22000 samples. He also said that the state reported 2334 positive cases reported till this morning, of which 230 people have recovered. Thackeray also stated that the state government is planning to segregate hospitals across the state.

Thackeray also said that ten districts in the state have reported zero COVID-19 positive cases. He assured that the state government will try and make sure that all districts across the state becomes free of the pandemic as early as possible.

We have 10 districts which have zero #COVID19 positive cases. We will maintain that and we will try that all districts are COVID free as early as possible: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/re31RrdsKo — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Speaking about Mumbai and Pune which have emerged as the two biggest hotspots in the state, Thackeray said that the state government will be increasing the testing centers at these two places. He said that the government's focus is to conduct testing and sampling across all containment zones in the state.

Focusing on the economy, Thackeray said that the state government will form committees that will prepare plans for the revival of the state's economy. Talking about leading from the front, Thackeray said that Maharashtra will lead by example and will show the way to the country in the fight against the global pandemic.

Nobody wants that you stay in lockup without your will. Lockdown doesn't mean lockup. It is our country. You're (Migrant labourers) safe in my state&don't worry. The day when lockdown will be lifted, not only me, but Centre also will make arrangements for you: Maharasthra CM pic.twitter.com/LbUu8GwHCs — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

In his address, Uddhav Thackeray also said that the state government has sought permission from the Central government for Convalescent Plasma (CP) therapy. He said, "If we get permission we will find the remedy soon and show the way to the world."

The CM concluded the speech saying that the lockdown is for their own good. "Nobody wants that you stay in lockup without your will. Lockdown doesn't mean lockup. It is our country. You're (migrant labourers) safe in my state and don't worry. The day when lockdown will be lifted, not only me, but Centre also will make arrangements for you," Thackeray said.

